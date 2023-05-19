Arkansas, Smith land RB target

Arkansas running back target Jadan Baugh committed to the Razorbacks during halftime of his spring game Friday evening.

Baugh, 6-1, 215 pounds, of Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., had more than 20 scholarship offers before naming Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech and Louisville his top schools on May 2.

After visiting the Razorbacks in early April and seeing a spring practice, he praised running backs coach and lead recruiter Jimmy Smith.

“I love the way Coach Smith really gets detailed,” he said. “Also, he makes sure you understand before he just puts you out there, because he wants everyone to succeed.”

Smith is attending Columbia’s spring game.

He had 27 receptions for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He recorded 54 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble on defense.

Three recruiting services rate him as a 3-star prospect, and Rivals has him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 27 athlete in the nation.

Baugh is the 10th commitment in Arkansas' 2024 class, and the first running back. The Razorbacks are expected to sign two at the position.

On3.com rates Arkansas’ class No. 16 nationally.