SUN BELT

Arkansas State 7, South Alabama 2

Hunter Draper and Arlon Butts combined to allowed nine hits and just one earned run as Arkansas State beat South Alabama on Thursday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Two bases-loaded walks in the first and an RBI double-play groundout in the second put the Red Wolves up 3-1 before a three-run fifth stretched the lead to 6-2. ASU (18-31, 7-19 Sun Belt Conference) then handed the ball to Butts for the final 31/3 innings, and the right-handed reliever needed just 53 pitches to record the final 10 outs and log his fourth save of the season.

Leif Moore took the loss for South Alabama (23-29, 11-17) as Brayden Caskey led the Red Wolves with a 3-for-4 performance and an RBI.