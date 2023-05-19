Art Ventures hosts figure drawing class with drag queen as model

FAQ

'Drag Your Pencils'

WHAT -- Art Ventures will host a figure drawing class featuring drag queen model Umami Origami. The course is three hours long and will allow participants to hone their drawing skills while capturing the "unique and dynamic presence" of a drag queen, according to a news release.

WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. May 26

WHERE -- Art Ventures, 20 South Hill Ave., Fayetteville

COST -- $20; all materials provided

INFO -- artventures-nwa.org; sign up for the class at eventbrite.com

BONUS -- Drawings created in this class will be part of the upcoming Pride Month exhibition called "OUTrageous," with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. June 1 at Art Ventures.

Umami Origami (aka Tim Sisouvong) will model for two drawing classes as Pride Month celebrations get under way throughout Northwest Arkansas. Shell be a muse for illustrators at 5 p.m. May 26 at Art Ventures and then at 5:30 p.m. June 5-6 at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

