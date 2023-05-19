Art Ventures hosts figure drawing class with drag queen as model

FAQ
'Drag Your Pencils'
WHAT -- Art Ventures will host a figure drawing class featuring drag queen model Umami Origami. The course is three hours long and will allow participants to hone their drawing skills while capturing the "unique and dynamic presence" of a drag queen, according to a news release.
WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. May 26
WHERE -- Art Ventures, 20 South Hill Ave., Fayetteville
COST -- $20; all materials provided
INFO -- artventures-nwa.org; sign up for the class at eventbrite.com
BONUS -- Drawings created in this class will be part of the upcoming Pride Month exhibition called "OUTrageous," with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. June 1 at Art Ventures.