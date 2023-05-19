The nation in brief: Santos expulsion referred to committee

Santos expulsion referred to committee

WASHINGTON -- A resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress was referred to the House Ethics Committee as Republicans sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their slim four-seat majority.

The House on Wednesday voted along party lines, 221-204, to refer the matter to the ethics panel, with Santos among those voting to do so.

The freshman congressman has been charged with embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. He has denied the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution in February to expel Santos, something the House has done only twice in recent decades. He sought to force a vote on that resolution under a process that left three options for Republicans: a vote on the resolution, a move to table or a referral to committee.

Democrats described the move as a "complete cop-out."

Biden court pick withdraws nomination

WASHINGTON -- In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, Michael Delaney is withdrawing his nomination for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a letter he sent to the White House on Thursday.

"At this time, I believe it is appropriate for me to withdraw my name from consideration for this position to advance the important work of the federal judiciary," he said in the letter.

Spokesman Andrew Bates said the White House would consult with New Hampshire's two senators, Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, to find a new nominee. Both had strongly supported Delaney.

"President Biden put forward a deeply qualified nominee, with a long and distinguished career in public service," Bates said.

Delaney's nomination lacked the needed votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee, said two people familiar with the confirmation process who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal dynamics.

Democrats' inability to secure enough votes both in the committee and on the floor is partly because of concerns over a legal brief on abortion that Delaney signed as deputy attorney general in New Hampshire. It defended a parental notification law in the state.

Delaney also faced scrutiny over his representation of a private boarding school that was sued over a sexual assault.

Delaney told senators that he did not write the 2005 abortion brief and had "extremely limited involvement" in the case. But he was never able to gain enough support to win approval in the committee, on which Democrats have a one-vote margin.

The nomination was held up for months as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was absent and Democrats could not move any party-line nominees through the committee. But it became clear last week upon her return that Delaney did not have enough Democratic votes to move forward.

The committee chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., skipped over Delaney again when the committee met Thursday.

Delaney would be the first of Biden's judicial nominees to fail because of a clear lack of support from the Senate. The White House has continued to back him despite the scrutiny.

Texan admits acquiring gun for cartel

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas man pleaded guilty in federal court to purchasing a gun for a Mexican drug cartel that was linked to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans.

Roberto Lugardo Moreno Jr., 42, of Harlingen appeared before a federal judge in Brownsville on Wednesday and entered his guilty plea to charges of straw purchasing and smuggling a firearm.

Lugardo Moreno bought a multicaliber AR-style pistol at a pawn shop in 2019 and lied on a form stating he was the buyer when he purchased it for a Gulf Cartel member in Mexico, according to a federal complaint.

"All too often, firearms are trafficked into Mexico where they end up in the hands of criminals who use them to murder, rob and extort innocent people," U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said. "This case is a textbook example of the dangers involved."

Sentencing was scheduled for August.

4-year-old shoots little brother in Texas

HOUSTON -- A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 1-year-old brother at their home near Houston, according to law enforcement officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded Tuesday and determined the child had found an unsecured pistol and unintentionally shot his sibling, KTRK-TV reported.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A 7-year-old child also at home was not hurt, officials said.

The children's father said the 4-year-old likes to play with toy guns and probably didn't realize he had found one that could hurt his brother. He said the gun belonged to a relative who was staying with them.

It wasn't clear whether anyone would face charges. Under Texas law, if a child gains access to a loaded firearm, a person may be criminally liable, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.



