China reopens doors to Australian timber

CANBERRA, Australia -- China opened its doors on Thursday to Australian timber imports for the first time in more than two years.

Timber was on a list of Australian exports subjected to official and unofficial Chinese trade barriers imposed in 2020 after Australia called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the covid-19 pandemic.

The list that included coal, wine, barley, beef, seafood, cotton and copper was estimated to cost Australian exporters $14 billion a year.

But relations have improved since the center-left Labor Party came to power a year ago, ending nine years of conservative rule in Australia. Australian coal, cotton and copper exports to China have recently resumed.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the timber ban had been lifted from Thursday because Australian exporters had satisfied China's quarantine concerns. The Australian government was officially informed on Wednesday.

The breakthrough came after Trade Minister Don Farrell visited Beijing last weekend seeking to lift trade barriers.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed the return of the timber trade with China. It had been worth $1 billion a year before the ban.

"We are pleased with this development," Wong said during a joint press conference with her Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo during a visit to Manila. "We do believe that removal of these trade impediments benefits both [countries]."

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said China's decision on timber was a step toward his government's objective to stabilize the economic relationship with China.

The Australian Forest Products Association also welcomed China's decision.

China is Australia's biggest trading partner, with two-way trade totaling $287 billion last year.

In April, Australia suspended a complaint to the World Trade Organization in a bid to reopen the Chinese market to Australian barley.

In return, China has agreed to review its decision to impose an 80% tariff on the grain.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Gomez of the Associated Press.