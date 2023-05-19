Church News

mMT. HARMONY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 812 East Harding Ave., will celebrate the 46th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Robert L. Handley and Carrie L. Handley, on Sunday. The 10 a.m. guest speaker will be Judge Jackie Harris of New Fellowship Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. The 3 p.m. guest speaker will be the Rev. Eddie Handley, pastor of Bailey Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Tillar.

mBREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will present Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell as the featured speaker at at 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. The church will be honoring its graduates. All graduates of the community are invited to attend and a reception for graduates will be held following the services. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor and Jennifer Lee is the youth director. Miss Arkansas grew up in Harrison and has been involved in pageantry for years, according to AY Magazine. Mitchell attended the University of Central Arkansas where she earned her bachelor's degree. While at UCA, Mitchell was crowned Miss University of Central Arkansas. Upon graduation, Mitchell attended John Brown University, where she earned her master's degree in healthcare administration.

mKINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave, will hold its annual mission observance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend in person or via Facebook. The guest speaker will be Madelene Hughes, a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association Auxiliary president. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is Kings Highway's pastor.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. May 28. The speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

mREYNOLDS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 706 S. Cypress St., will celebrate the annual mission program at 3 p.m. May 21. Rosilynd Jackson of the Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ at North Little Rock will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Andrew L. Williams is pastor of Reynolds Chapel.

mNEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow rescheduled the annual spring community concert for 6 p.m. June 4. The event is in memory of Jo Anne Jones. Choir practice dates are 6 p.m. May 30 and June 1 and noon June 3. The guest director is Jamal Gordon of Old St. James Baptist Church. Guests are invited to sing with the choir. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual women's day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

mTHE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

