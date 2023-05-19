CLASS OF 2023: Pham’s hard work pays off at White Hall

This is the 10th entry in the Class of 2023 series.

Jacob Thien Tai Pham graduates this evening as White Hall High School Class of 2023 valedictorian and starts working at UAMS on Monday morning. It's the latest accomplishment in a journey that started on the other side of the world decades ago.

The senior, with a 4.3966 GPA, officially learned Wednesday morning that he was named valedictorian.

"I was surprised," he said later that day.

Jacob, 17, was offered and accepted a two-month summer medical-based internship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that runs through July 28. After that, he will attend Hendrix College in Conway.

He is the only child of Tai and Kellie Nguyen-Pham of White Hall.

During his high school career, Jacob studied a wide range of subjects including sciences such as chemistry and biology, literature, art history, accounting and computers. Many were Advanced Placement level classes.

"I feel like I received a well-rounded education. I loved all my teachers ... I want to give them a big shout out," said Jacob, who started with the White Hall School District at Moody Elementary School.

Both of Jacob's parents are proud of their son's accomplishments and were pleased to learn about his being named valedictorian.

Nguyen-Pham said, "Jacob will say, 'I'm not smart and I really have to work at it.'" She added, "He worked extremely hard, and he exceeded our expectations."

VALUE OF AN EDUCATION

Most of Jacob's evenings were spent working at the family-owned nail salon, Bella Spa, located in White Hall. His father wasn't able to go to college because he had to help with his family's business.

Jacob watched as his father "worked hard," and he said he was encouraged by his parents "to work to achieve more."

Jacob said, "I realized I wanted more."

Tai Pham's family was from Vietnam but while en route, he was born when the ship stopped in China. Jacob would help his father study for the American citizenship exam in 2018.

His mother's parents were also born in Vietnam and relocated to America. Nguyen-Pham was a first generation American and one of eight children. She earned a bachelor of arts in communications from University of Louisiana Monroe.

COVID CHANGES EVERYTHING

During the covid-19 pandemic shutdown and like so many other non-essential businesses, the nail salon closed.

While Jacob was little, Nguyen-Pham stayed home but went to work for the Eli Lilly Company as a Senior Territory Manager during covid to help support the family.

Tai Pham, who always wanted to further his education, turned the shutdown into an opportunity. He started taking classes at Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff.

Jacob often served as his father's algebra tutor, and Tai Pham graduated with a two-year degree in 2021.

Also, it was a difficult time for Jacob, who spent the second semester of his freshman year in a virtual classroom. During his sophomore year, it was regular classroom learning coupled with virtual Flex Friday learning.

It "slowed down the educational content and made a lot of students, including me, less motivated," but Jacob managed to overcome the challenges and graduate with a GPA higher than the straight-A average.

"It took a village to raise me. Many people have helped and supported me," Jacob said about the role his parents, teachers and others played in his life.

"I'm very grateful for their help in everything," he added.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Nguyen-Pham said, "I will have two students in college."

Jacob has a full ride to Hendrix College to study science. After earning his undergraduate degree, he plans to go to medical school and specialize in allergy and immunology.

To help offset his educational costs, he was awarded eight scholarships. These include the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship; Hendrix Distinguished Merit Scholarship; and Hendrix e-sports scholarship.

Five additional ones came from White Hall, Pine Bluff or Jefferson County organizations, and these include the Bridges-Socia Scholarship from the White Hall Chamber of Commerce; the White Hall Policeman's Association Scholarship; the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation's Bridges Fund Scholarship; the Jerry Lybrand Memorial Scholarship; and the Connie P. Edwards Scholarship.

Like his son, Tai Pham too will be starting classes this fall at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He plans to earn a degree in political science or criminal justice.