Police beat: Coffee theft turns to robbery charge

Coffee theft turns to robbery charge

North Little Rock police on Thursday morning arrested a man they say threatened to stab someone while stealing a cup of coffee.

An officer responding to an unrelated incident around 6:10 a.m. Thursday was flagged down by a person who said Romela Burts, 24, came into a store and tried to steal a $2 cup of coffee, according to an arrest report.

A Pulaski County jail employee had redacted the location of the incident, Burts' city of residence and other details from the arrest report.

The victim told police that Burts pulled out a steak knife and threatened to stab them, the report says. A witness later observed Burts throw the knife away near the rear of the building, where police recovered it, the report says. Police also viewed surveillance video of the incident, the report says.

Burts faces a felony charge of aggravated robbery and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday evening, an online inmate roster showed.