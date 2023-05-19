PB school board to meet
Pine Bluff School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay Building, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.
Ex-superintendents award scholarships
The 2023 Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarships of $1,000 have been awarded to each of the following high school seniors:
Jordon Harris – Pine Bluff High School, who will attend the University of Missouri;
Kevon K. White – Dollarway High School, who will attend Philander Smith College;
Scynia Figures – Dumas High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello;
Connor Moore – Dumas High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello;
Maeson K. Jackson – Warren High School, who will attend Arkansas State University.
"Retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony - Pine Bluff, Thomas Gathen - Dollarway, David Rainey - Dumas, and Andrew Tolbert - Warren, are pleased with the students selected and wish them the best as they begin their college careers," according to a news release.
Area Agency tells menu
Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:
May 22 -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk.
May 23 -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.
May 24 -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon brown sugar, and milk.
May 25 -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream and milk.
May 26 -- Fajitas, Mexican rice, Mexicali corn, orange and milk.
Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.
Turning Point sets summer camp
Turning Point Youth Center, 508 S. Mulberry St., will host a literacy camp for ages three to 16 on June 1 through Aug. 18. Sessions will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Yolanda Pitts is the director.
The camp will also feature arts and crafts, field trips and gardening. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served, according to a news release. For the cost and enrolment, call (870) 643-6540. Vouchers will also be accepted.