PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay Building, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Ex-superintendents award scholarships

The 2023 Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarships of $1,000 have been awarded to each of the following high school seniors:

Jordon Harris – Pine Bluff High School, who will attend the University of Missouri;

Kevon K. White – Dollarway High School, who will attend Philander Smith College;

Scynia Figures – Dumas High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello;

Connor Moore – Dumas High School, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello;

Maeson K. Jackson – Warren High School, who will attend Arkansas State University.

"Retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony - Pine Bluff, Thomas Gathen - Dollarway, David Rainey - Dumas, and Andrew Tolbert - Warren, are pleased with the students selected and wish them the best as they begin their college careers," according to a news release.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

May 22 -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk.

May 23 -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.

May 24 -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon brown sugar, and milk.

May 25 -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream and milk.

May 26 -- Fajitas, Mexican rice, Mexicali corn, orange and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Turning Point sets summer camp

Turning Point Youth Center, 508 S. Mulberry St., will host a literacy camp for ages three to 16 on June 1 through Aug. 18. Sessions will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Yolanda Pitts is the director.

The camp will also feature arts and crafts, field trips and gardening. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served, according to a news release. For the cost and enrolment, call (870) 643-6540. Vouchers will also be accepted.