CYCLING: Schneider, Stites Take Stage 1 Wins at Joe Martin Stage Race

FAYETTEVILLE -- Skylar Schneider or L39ION of Los Angeles won every jersey she's eligible for and Project Echelon's Tyler Stites held off a pack full of dangerous riders Thursday on Stage 1 of the Joe Martin Stage Race, which finished just outside Baum-Walker Stadium on Razorback Road.

Schneider, the 2021 overall winner of the Joe Martin, won the Queen of the Mountains points by topping Devil's Den first. She then won the day's sprint points just outside of Winslow on Highway 71 and in the finish she outsprinted the field, made smaller by a crash inside 3 kilometers to the finish, for the stage one victory and the pink jersey worn by the overall leader.

"It's a really dicey final," Schneider said. "Notoriously, this finish usually has something bad happen. So we stayed in the front to try and stay safe and it's probably one of the fastest sprints we do the whole year just because of the downhill run in. But for me, it was just staying calm and giving it my best shot."

Roxo's Emily Marcolini made the day's first move, attempting a solo breakaway just before the race entered Devil's Den. She was caught before the climb. Schneider came around Emilie Fortin of Cynisca Cycling just as the group crested the hill for maximum QOM points.

A breakaway of 13 riders formed after the climb. But the group was caught about six miles out from the day's intermediate sprint point. Schneider held off a late burst by EF-Education-TIBCO-SVB's Lauren Stephens to claim the sprint victory.

The race splintered again after the sprint. Schneider, Stephens, Marcolini, Fortin and Alia Shafi of Fount broke away from the field. Several chase groups formed, but were all absorbed with 15 kilometers to go. The five-woman break had just a 15-second lead and were caught before hitting 10 kilometers to go.

Chaos ensued when there was a crash near the back of the peloton inside 3 kilometers to go. The leaders were unaware of the accident as Schneider powered to the victory.

"Joe Martin is such a special race to me," Schneider said. "I think winning it in 2021 changed my career. So every year I come back I want to keep doing a little bit better."

Sarah Van Dam of DNA Pro Cycling was second behind Schneider and claimed the white jersey as the best young rider. Team Twenty24's Marlies Mejias finished third.

"[The finish] was pretty hectic," Van Dam said. "There was a crash on the right side, but our team did a really good job at getting me to the front, I am so thankful for my team to help me get this result today."

In the men's race, Team Medellin's Miguel Angel Lopez took maximum points on the King of the Mountains climb up Devil's Den and the intermediate sprint. Stites finished third up Devil's Den and second in the sprint to help him earn the green points jersey to go along with yellow.

With 25 kilometers to go, an 11-man break was intact. Attacks came fast and furious from that point on. With 15 kilometers to go, Medellin appeared to have the advantage with three riders in the break: Lopez, Brayan Sanchez and Oscar Sevilla. Cobly Lange made a massive bridge to get to the group to help Stites. Sergio Henao and Riley Sheehan of the Denver Disruptors and L39ION's Kyle Murphy and Eder Frayre were also in the break.

Henao, Lopez and Murphy all lobbed attacks within the last 10 kilometers to no avail. Stites matched all the moves and timed his sprint correctly to claim the victory. Frayre finished second and Sevilla third.

"There were a couple of attacks, but Sergio Henao closed one down and I just followed and then it all came together in the last few meters," Stites said. "I timed the sprint right, it was a headwind downhill, and I was able to come from behind and had a good sprint."

Today's stage will start again outside Baum-Walker Stadium and run in reverse of Thursday's stage before finishing atop Mount Sequoyah.