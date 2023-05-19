DeBoer’s inside information may lead to Stars’ advantage

LAS VEGAS -- Dallas Coach Pete DeBoer couldn't hide his joy when the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 in January.

DeBoer -- fired by the Golden Knights after the previous season -- chugged a beer in the locker room. "Nailed it," he said afterward.

Now there is much more on the line for DeBoer and the Stars than revenge and a cold one. They visit play Knights in the Western Conference Final, the first game is tonight in Las Vegas. The Knights are a minus-140 favorite to win the NHL playoffs series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by Boston after last season, said DeBoer could have some advantages in knowing Vegas' players strengths and weaknesses. But the Knights have two assistants on staff who coached under DeBoer last season and another, John Stevens, was on the Dallas bench the past three seasons.

"I'm just putting my feet up and relaxing because those guys have all the information," Cassidy said tongue-in-cheek.

Cassidy said he needed to get to know his new players after getting the Knights job, but that wasn't necessarily the case when DeBoer was hired in January 2020. He previously was on the Sharks' bench in Vegas and San Jose developed an intense rivalry.

DeBoer took Vegas to the NHL semifinals two years in a row. When the injury-riddled Knights failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time in the franchise's short history, DeBoer was let go.

And now he faces his old team for the right to go to the Stanley Cup Final.

"No hiding from the fact that it means a little more," said DeBoer, who kept his Las Vegas home.

Stars forward Jamie Benn acknowledged the coaching storyline, but ...

"It's playoffs," Benn said. "We all want to win."

The Knights were the only team this season to receive multiple victories from five goalies. They set an NHL record by winning four consecutive games with four different goaltenders.

So it should be little surprise that Adin Hill has picked up right where Laurent Brossoit left off. Brossoit was injured in Game 3 of the second-round series against Edmonton, and Hill jumped in. He went 3-1 against the Oilers with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

Behind Hill is Jonathan Quick, who won two Stanley Cups in Los Angeles. Quick was a late-season pickup by the Knights.

"I talked to Quickie the first day he got here, and he's been nothing but a great role model for me," Hill said. "I grew up watching him go on those Cup runs, and it's pretty impressive what he was able to do for that team. I talk to him a lot, and he's great to learn from."





At a glance

NHL CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7) All times Central

THURSDAY’S GAME

Florida at Carolina, (n)

First game of series

TODAY’S GAME

Dallas at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

First game of series

SATURDAY’S GAME

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Dallas at Vegas, 2 p.m.





Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, left, celebrates after scoring as Seattle Kraken's Will Borgen (3), Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and goaltender Philipp Grubauer, right, look on in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken with teammate Joel Hanley (44) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)



Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)



Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton, left, celebrates with goaltender Adin Hill (33) after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

