Deputy AG Harrelson to lead office’s Medicaid and Disability Fraud Division

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Thursday he has tapped Deputy Attorney General Tammera Harrelson to lead his office's Medicaid and Disability Fraud Division.

Griffin said in a news release Harrelson, of Morrilton, brings years of experience fighting Medicaid fraud from the Arkansas Office of Medicaid Inspector General, where she served as chief counsel.

"Tammy's experience as a prosecutor and handling Medicaid fraud cases will strengthen our division and help protect the elderly from abuse and taxpayers from fraudsters," said Griffin, a Republican, in the release.

Before going to work for the Arkansas Office of Medicaid Inspector General, Harrelson served as a senior assistant attorney general from 2016 to 2018. While at the attorney general's office, Harrelson was responsible for the criminal and civil prosecutions of Medicaid fraud.

Harrelson has 33 years of legal experience, according to the news release.

She received a bachelor's degree from Hendrix College and a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.