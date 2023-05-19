E. Kentucky 7, Central Arkansas 3

ASUN

Eastern Kentucky 7, Central Arkansas 3

The University of Central Arkansas lost its seventh straight game Thursday night with a loss to Eastern Kentucky.

UCA (21-31, 12-16 ASUN) took a 1-0 lead on a Kade Seldomridge single in the second inning. The Bears scored two runs in the third inning, one on a AJ Mendolia single and another when Connor Flagg hit into a fielder's choice to make the score 3-0.

Eastern Kentucky (28-26, 15-13) scored seven times in the eighth inning. DJ Sullivan drove in a run with a triple to left field, then Jalen Jones cut it to 3-2 with a single to left. Logan Thomason gave the Colonels a lead with his bases-clearing double to make it 5-3.

An RBI single from Will King and a bases-loaded walk by Sullivan made it 7-3.