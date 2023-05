Enaiya Thompson, 18, is the 2023 valedictorian of the North Little Rock Center of Excellence.

Garin Freeman, 17, is salutatorian of the class.

Thompson, whose mother is Kizzie Houston, plans to attend Hendrix College in Conway in preparation for a career as a pediatrician.

Freeman, whose parents are Greta and Allie Freeman, intends to enroll in Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., with plans to become a physical therapist.