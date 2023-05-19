Explanation(s) needed

Here was the story as the press got it earlier this week:

Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman who allegedly posted classified documents online--and then was arrested to face the accusations in Massachusetts a few weeks ago--is getting his day in court. As he should.

As these things go, prosecutors are filing papers in his case with the court. And the press reports on much of it.

And this week, the news is that the young guardsman (21 years old) was warned not once but "repeatedly" by his superiors over his mishandling of documents.

According to CNN, "In particular, the Defendant's disclosures (and associated boasting) continued even after being admonished by his superiors on two separate occasions--once in September 2022 and once in October 2022--amid concerning actions that the Defendant took related to classified information, prosecutors wrote."

"To support their allegation, prosecutors included three Air Force memorandums documenting Teixeira's alleged misconduct in handling classified information."

The public is going to demand some answers for this. And not just by the young guardsman.

The brass has some explaining to do, too.