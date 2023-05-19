Fayetteville man gets 25 years in prison after ramming wife’s car with his pickup in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to intentionally crashing his pickup into his wife's car and then hitting another vehicle.

Billy Beasley, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of battery and aggravated assault.

He was arrested in May 2022.

Bentonville police were sent at 3:27 p.m. May 4, 2022, to a crash on Southwest 14th Street near the Benton County sheriff's office, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer arrived and saw a red Nissan Titan pickup with significant damage in the grass off the south side of the road. Beasley was identified as the driver, according to the affidavit.

A black Nissan Sentra hit a sign and was on the south side of the road. Beasley's wife, Charman, was identified as the car's driver, and her daughter was a passenger in the car, according to the affidavit. Charman Beasley was taken to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

A Ram pickup had significant front-end damage and was in the outside eastbound lane, the affidavit states.

A witness told police he believed the crash was intentional after seeing the Nissan pickup swerve and strike the car, according to the affidavit.

Charman Beasley told police she saw her husband get behind her vehicle, then hit the rear of her vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Cynthia Kennedy, the driver of the Ram pickup, said she saw the Nissan pickup strike the Nissan car and then travel into oncoming traffic and hit her vehicle head-on, according to the affidavit.

Wilson Raines, deputy prosecutor, read a victim impact statement on behalf of Charman Beasley.

"I have to remind myself, 'You're safe, just breathe, he's never going to be able to hurt you again,'" Raines read.

Charman Beasley said she can't sleep most nights without nightmares.

Billy Beasley said he regrets his actions and hopes she will be able to forgive him someday.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced him to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He must serve at least seven years in prison before he'll be eligible for parole.