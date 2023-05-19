Fort Smith police investigating after Friday shooting leaves one injured

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that led to one person being injured and taken to a local hospital.

Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith police spokesman, wrote in a Friday news release police were sent to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Duke Avenue at 8:50 a.m. Friday. The status of the victim is unknown.

Mitchell said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

No one has been arrested at this point. Mitchell released no other details.