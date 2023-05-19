DEAR HELOISE: After we retired, my husband and I bought a one-bedroom condo on the island of Maui, Hawaii. We always wanted to live here, and we made that dream a reality. Unfortunately, too many people thought they could just camp out in our living room. Some brought their kids and expected us to babysit for them while they took in the sights. A few others were people we barely knew.

We finally sent out an email that explained we are not a hotel and would not have room for visitors in a one-bedroom condo. We also requested that they visit us only if we invite them, because we were always busy with one project or another. We both work two days a week at jobs we love.

Did we alienate some people? Yes, and as far as we were concerned, they were never really friends, just people with no manners who wanted to use us for free food, accommodations, babysitting and more. Mahalo and aloha.

-- James and Anna,

Maui, Hawaii

DEAR READERS: Every year, at right about this time, I get a flood of letters from people who have a nice cabin in the woods or a beach house, or live some place that others would like to see. While it's nice to go to these places, it's important to remember that the owners of the property may want privacy, can't accommodate visitors or are possibly not well. Many people would rather not have visitors assume they were welcome without an invitation. If you are invited to stay, please remember:

1. Offer to help around the place with cleaning or washing dishes, folding laundry, etc.

2. Take your host out for dinner at someplace nice or cook a dinner for them.

3. Give a useful gift for the host and/or hostess.

4. Pick up after yourself and keep your room neat.

5. Thank them before you leave for allowing you to stay with them.

6. Mail them a thank-you card when you get home.

People who do these things are usually welcomed back for another visit.

DEAR HELOISE: I went online and found cloth garment bags. I use these instead of dry cleaner's plastic bags or a traveling garment bag. The cloth bag allows the garments to breath, but doesn't allow moisture to build up and cause mold or mildew to ruin a nice suit or expensive outfit. It also keeps moths out.

-- Isabel V.,

Charlotte, N.C.

