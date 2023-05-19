Hogs offer pair of 2025 in-state prospects

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman extended offers to two 2025 in-state prospects on Friday.

White Hall wing Jai’Chaunn Hayes and Springdale guard Isaiah Sealy picked up offers from the Razorbacks.

Hayes, 6-7, 200 pounds, also has offers from Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Getting the offer from Arkansas is motivating.

“Makes me want to work ten times harder and keep progressing my game,” Hayes said. “I want to thank Arkansas for believing me and taking the time out to recruit me.”

Hayes averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot per game as a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

He’s averaging 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game for St. Louis-based Bradley Beal this spring.

Hearing Musselman say he had an offer was humbling.

“Huge blessing to get an in-state offer from the biggest school in the area. I couldn’t believe the words when Coach Muss said them,” he said.

Sealy, 6-7, 185 pounds, also has offers from Ole Miss and Oral Roberts.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 small forward and No. 28 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.

Sealy was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps second team after averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots per game.

He plays for Kansas City-based MoKan Elite and is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.