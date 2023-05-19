Holt fills in nicely for Hogs

University of Arkansas second baseman Peyton Holt is making the loss of injured Peyton Stovall easier to swallow.

The junior from Greenwood had a strong night in the field and at bat on Thursday in the Razorbacks' 8-2 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

Holt walked and stole second base in his first plate appearance. He singled in the third, drove in a run with another hard-hit single to deep shortstop in the fourth and doubled and scored in the seventh.

Holt said the circumstances for his playing every day were tough.

"Prayers out to Stovall, hope everything goes good with his recovery," Holt said. "But I mean it's my spot now, and I've just got to do everything I can to play my butt off and help the team win in any way I can, and just keep playing hard."

In the field, Holt made two gold-star stops, one to his left and one to his right to stop hot grounders and throw out Commodores. The first of those kept speedster Enrique Bradfield Jr. off the bases to open the fourth inning.

"He did a great job," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I mean, offensively, three hits, scored a run. Saved a couple of runs with his glove. He just had a great game. It's nice having somebody down there in the bottom third of the order starting rallies and also driving in runs.

Holt finished 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI to lift his batting average to .365.

Holt, who entered the game batting .333, went 6 for 10 last weekend against South Carolina.

He made his 13th start of the year and his seventh in a row in place of Stovall, who needs surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Wegner whacked

Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner's first at-bat in more than a month was a scary one.

Wegner had to duck away from a Patrick Reilly fastball that was headed for his chin just as he got back in a live batter's box. Because Wegner rolled his left shoulder up he took the fastball on the upper part of his shoulder rather than his face.

Wegner also took another hit by pitch in the fourth inning.

Wegner's broken left thumb has obviously healed well. On his first swing, Wegner sent a scorching ground ball that came off the bat at 115 mph toward third base. Vandy third baseman Davis Diaz made a great pick on the play, scrambled to his feet and threw Wegner out.

Wegner suffered a hairline fracture in his left thumb during a 21-5 win over UALR on April 11. He had played only one inning on defense on April 14 since suffering the injury.

Wegner had the pins taken out of his thumb on May 8 but was too sore to play in last weekend's series win over South Carolina.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn was asked during his in-game interview on the SEC Network about Wegner's return.

"He's a major threat," Van Horn said. "He can can run. He's got power. He can hit for average and drive in a lot of runs. He just makes us deeper. We need a right-handed bat. We've got a lot of lefties. He breaks them up a little bit."

Smith shines early

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith (8-1) powered through the first three innings, but his pitch count got up in the fourth and fifth as he gave up one run in each frame.

The sophomore allowed 2 runs, both earned, on 5 hits and 2 walks with 7 strikeouts in his sixth 5-inning start of the season. Smith threw 84 pitches, 57 for strikes.

"Hagen Smith is real," Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin said. "That's a really good arm, a really competitive kid."

Smith threw 94 pitches last week in 52/3 innings and 112 the week before in 5 innings.

"I think he threw 90-plus and it's a shorter week, one less day's rest," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said regarding Smith's exit after 5 innings. "We could have sent him out for one more, but we just felt like with the week being short, let's get him out."

Mac on track

Junior right-hander Will McEntire worked the final four innings, allowing no runs on one hit to earn his second save. His work allowed the Razorbacks to save closer Gage Wood for another game in the series, though the freshman warmed up in the eighth inning.

McEntire broke a streak of allowing an earned run in 10 consecutive appearances dating to his complete-game 3-hitter in a 6-1 win over Louisiana Tech on March 11. He dropped his ERA from 5.54 to 5.22 with the scoreless performance.

McEntire went long out of the bullpen for the fourth consecutive SEC weekend, following stints of 52/3 innings against Texas A&M, 5 innings at Mississippi State and 6 innings against South Carolina.

McEntire retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced and struck out six, including the side in the eighth inning.

You kidding me?

Dave Van Horn's in-game interview with the SEC Network came at an opportune time.

As he was responding to the crew's second question about overcoming injuries, Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a two-hop shot to the left of second baseman Peyton Holt, who made an outstanding short-hop stop and threw the sprinter out.

The play came just as Van Horn was finishing the first sentence in this response: "But as far as just playing hard, man these dudes just show up every weekend and just play," he said. "Just like that right there. Are you kidding me? That's my backup. Really?

"He's not a backup. Here's what I tell the guys. 'You're not a backup, you're a future starter. Just keep playing hard.' "

Dores' D

Vanderbilt opened the night ranked fifth in the country with a .982 fielding percentage, but the Commodores were super sloppy early and finished with season highs of four errors and six unearned runs allowed.

After Patrick Reilly walked Tavian Josenberger to open the game, he had the speedy center fielder picked off first base. But first baseman Parker Noland overthrew shortstop Jonathan Vastine in the run-down to allow Josenberger to advance a base.

Four batters later, Reilly induced a likely double play ball from Caleb Cali, but second baseman RJ Austin botched the play, allowing the first two runs of the game to score.

In the fourth inning, with two on and two out, Peyton Holt grounded to shortstop. Vastine's throw to first was errant, allowing two runs to score on the play.

Strife of Reilly

Vanderbilt right-hander Patrick Reilly had a third dreadful start in a row.

The 6-3 junior issued four walks, hit a batter and gave up a two-run homer to Brady Slavens during a 36-pitch first inning in which he threw 16 strikes.

The Razorbacks knocked him out of the game with two outs in the second inning after Caleb Cali's RBI single. Reilly allowed 5 runs, only 1 of them earned, on 2 hits and 6 walks while throwing 64 pitches, 28 for strikes.

Reilly allowed 8 earned runs in 4 innings in a 10-0 loss at Florida last week, and in his start before that he gave up 5 runs, 4 of them earned, in 51/3 innings in an 11-2 loss at Alabama.

Reilly actually dropped his ERA on Thursday, from 6.43 to 6.38.

Moving up

Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. swiped two bases in the eighth inning to tie Kentucky's Chad Green for third in SEC history.

Bradfield's first stolen base in the inning could have rightly been ruled defensive indifference as the Razorbacks did not hold him on and Will McEntire's pitch bounced away slightly from catcher Parker Rowland with Bradfield on the move.

That steal gave Bradfield 125 in his career, surpassing former Tennessee star Chris Burke, who was calling the game for the SEC Network. Bradfield also took third base as McEntire struck out Chris Maldonado for the second out of the inning.

Tennessee's Mike Basse owns the SEC record with 145, followed by his teammate Stevie Daniel, who had 134.