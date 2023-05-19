Hoskins’ 3-run HR lifts Bryant to title





CONWAY -- Balls weren't leaving the field at the same clip as they were when Cabot and Bryant hooked up three weeks ago, but there was one that left Farris Field on Thursday that turned out to be a game-changer.

Macy Hoskins belted a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to snap at 5-5 tie and cap a thrilling comeback as the Lady Hornets pulled off a wild 8-5 victory over the Lady Panthers in the Class 6A softball state title game.

The blast was the only hit of the day for the Henderson State commit, but it was the most memorable one for Bryant (17-4), which shocked its 6A-Central Conference rivals in its last at-bat to capture its first championship since 2012.

The Lady Hornets trailed 5-3 going into the final inning until they put together a riveting one-out rally.

"Before that last inning, they told me that they didn't want me in the huddle, and I said OK," Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said of her team. "I left the huddle, and I had no idea what they said, but apparently it was the right recipe for this game.

"The fight in these kids, I've never had a team like this ever. I knew they weren't going to give up, I knew they were going to go up there and give 100%, and not a one of them thought that we were going to lose that game when it was 5-3."

After Cabot pitcher Akayla Barnard struck out Kadence Armstrong to start the seventh, Ally White and Payton Stueart had back-to-back singles before Kloie Lovell drove in a run with a shot that landed just over the second basemen's head.

Two batters later, Leah Hicks' two-strike, two-out hit to right field scored Lovell, which set the stage for Hoskins' heroics. The senior turned on a 3-2 pitch and sent it well over the left-field fence for the go-ahead scores.

The home run was the team's 47th of the season, which shattered the program record. It was also the second one in the game for either team -- a far cry from the seven the schools combined to hit on April 28 when Cabot battled back for a 9-8 victory.

"I know we had some doubt everywhere, I felt it," said Dreher, who built a record-breaking career while playing collegiately at UCA. "But those girls didn't doubt, and that's what mattered."

Bryant got deep into Barnard's pitch count in the early goings. The senior threw 51 pitches over the first two innings and watched the Lady Hornets grab a 1-0 advantage when Lovell scored on a fielder's choice, sacrifice bunt from Hoskins in the second.

Cabot answered to tie it in its half of the inning. Graci Hock smacked a single up the middle and scored when Jarah Potter delivered a hit in nearly the same spot.

Barnard would use her bat to put the Lady Panthers up in the bottom of the third when she smoked a 2-0 pitch from Lady Hornets' relief pitcher Emily Miller for a home run, but Bryant countered in the fourth.

Emma Bonvillain lofted a run-scoring double to center that scored Hicks and tied the game at 2-2. Abby Gentry then pelted a ball deep into the outfield to send Specs Easterwood home from second.

Cabot scratched right back with a big fifth inning.

After a walk to Barnard, four of the next five hitters notched hits, with Hock's RBI single tying it at 3-3. Emma Scales then clubbed a ball into the left-field gap, allowing Emily Whitman to give the Lady Panthers the lead. Alyssa Duncan later drove in a run with a line drive down the line.

That two-run lead wouldn't be enough.

"It was a domino effect in that seventh inning," Cabot Coach Chris Cope said. "Once we got that one out, we thought we were feeling pretty good. But [Bryant] has hit the ball all year, and they've had 11 or 12 hits against us each game, as we've had against them.

"They just scored the last ones [Thursday], and we didn't. We just came out on the wrong end of the deal, but it was a great game."

White, Stueart, Lovell and Hicks all had two hits for the Lady Hornets, who beat the Lady Panthers for the first time in three tries this season. Hoskins also finished with four RBI while Armstrong picked up the win.

Whitman, Hock, Scales and Duncan all ended with two hits for Cabot (23-3). Barnard struck out nine in a complete game.









Gallery: 2023 Class 6A Softball State Championship







