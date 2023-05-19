HS capsules

Softball

CLASS 2A

MANSFIELD (28-3) VS. RIVERSIDE (24-4)

GAME TIME 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Field, Conway

MANSFIELD

CONFERENCE 2A-4

COACH Donnie Eveld

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 17 (defeated Mountainburg 17-0 on April 20)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 9 (lost to Mena 10-1) a 10-1 on March 14)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Yellville-Summit 13-0 (regional first round), def. Cotter 15-0 (regional semifinal), def. Lavaca 15-5 (regional final), def. Bigelow 4-3 (state first round), def. McCrory 10-3 (state second round), def. East Poinsett County 14-4 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Tigers bring a 24-game winning streak into the state final. ... Alyson Edwards, a junior, is hitting .632 with 15 home runs and 54 runs batted in. She's also struck out 271 hitters in 150 innings. ... Mansfield lost to Melbourne 10-0 last season in the second round of the state tournament. In 2021, the Lady Tigers reached the title game, where they lost to Tuckerman 4-3. ... Kynslee Ward has hit four home runs and 30 RBI.

RIVERSIDE

CONFERENCE 2A-3

COACH T.J. Eakins

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 19 (defeated Armorel 20-1 on March 6)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 10 (lost to East Poinsett County 10-0 on April 7)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Carlisle 10-0 (regional first round), def. Des Arc 3-0 (regional semifinal), def. East Poinsett County 3-2 (regional final), def. Dierks 10-0 (state first round), def. Mount Vernon-Enola 3-1 (state second round), def. Quitman 3-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Rebels have reeled off 13 consecutive victories and won 18 of their past 19 overall. Their last loss was a 10-0 shutout to East Poinsett County on April 7. ... The game is a rematch of a first-round contest from 2022. Mansfield won that game 5-2. ... Klaire Womack is hitting .384 while striking out more than 240 batters over 120 innings of action. She has an earned-run average of 1.28. ... Katie Ridge has hit six home runs.

CLASS 4A

GRAVETTE (22-2) VS. PEA RIDGE (20-10)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Farris Field, Conway

GRAVETTE

CONFERENCE 4A-1

COACH Samantha Luther

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 15 (defeated Huntsville 15-0 on March 31, defeated Berryville 15-0 on April 11)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 4 (lost to Bentonville 5-1 on March 30)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Pottsville 12-2 (regional first round), def. Farmington 13-1 (regional semifinal), def. Pea Ridge 3-0 (regional final), def. Nashville 7-6 (state second round), def. Bauxite 8-2 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Keeley Elsea helped the Lady Lions escape out of the second round by hitting a walk-off home run in the seventh inning against Nashville. ... Gravette's two losses were to Class 6A playoff participants Bentonville and Bentonville West. The Lady Lions have won 16 games in a row since their last defeat. ... Laney Chilton has hits eight home runs and 43 runs batted in. ... This will be Gravette's fourth meeting against Pea Ridge this season.

PEA RIDGE

CONFERENCE 4A-1

COACH Josh Reynolds

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 22 (defeated Siloam Springs 22-0 on Feb. 28)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 8 (lost 8-0 to Bentonville West on March 13)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Clarksville 12-2 (regional first round), def. Morrilton 19-2 (regional semifinal), lost to Gravette 3-0 (regional final), def. Malvern 4-0 (state second round), def. Ashdown 5-2 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Three of Pea Ridge's losses this season have come to Gravette, including a 3-0 setback in the 4A-North Regional Tournament final. ... Emory Bowlin, a sophomore, is batting .402 with 29 runs batted in, but she's also pitched 163 innings with 269 strikeouts. ... Zaylee Warden, a freshman, has a .495 batting average with 34 RBI. ... Nine of the Lady Blackhawks' losses were to teams who played in the state tournament.

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

LONOKE (28-2) VS. ASHDOWN (18-11)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

LONOKE

CONFERENCE 4A-5

COACH Bryan Eagle

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 23 (defeated Mills 23-0 on March 7)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 2 (lost to Little Rock Christian 5-3 on Feb. 28)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Highland 6-0 (regional first round), def. Heber Springs 10-3 (regional semifinal), def. Joe T. Robinson 6-2 (regional final), def. Prairie Grove 4-0 (state second round), def. Gravette 15-2 (regional semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Lonoke can tie the school record for most victories in a season with a win today. ... Steele Eaves has only given up one run in his past 14 innings on the mound. ... The only teams to defeat the Jackrabbits were Valley View and Little Rock Christian, two programs who'll play for the Class 5A title Saturday. ... An opponent has been held scoreless 14 times by Lonoke's pitching staff.

ASHDOWN

CONFERENCE 4A-7

COACH Austin Cross

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 15 (defeated Crossett 16-1 on May 4, defeated Brookland 17-2 on May 15

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 10 (lost to Liberty-Eylau, Texas 10-0 on March 4)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Crossett 16-1 in regional first round), def. Magnolia 8-2 (regional semifinal), def. Nashville 14-2 (regional final), def. Morrilton 6-1 (state second round), def. Brookland 17-2 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Ashdown reached the Class 3A state title game a year ago when it lost to Harding Academy 4-2. ... Nash Brown is batting nearly .450 with 30 runs driven in for the Panthers, who are 12-1 in their past 13 games. ... The program is looking for its first championship after losing in its previous four trips to the final. ... Derek Hilton is hitting .480 and has recorded 40 hits.

CLASS 2A

PALESTINE-WHEATLEY (15-9) VS. WOODLAWN (30-3)

GAME TIME 7 p.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

PALESTINE-WHEATLEY

CONFERENCE 2A-6

COACH Kevin Whitson

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 18 (def. Barton 18-0 on March 30, def. Barton 19-1 on April 24)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 11 (lost to Woodlawn 12-1 on March 23, lost to Harding Academy 13-2 on April 23)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Rector 3-1 (regional first round), lost to Bay 3-2 (regional semifinal), def. Buffalo Island Central 11-4 (regional consolation), def. Rison 5-1 (state first round), def. Greenland 6-4 (state second round), def. Episcopal Collegiate 8-3 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Palestine-Wheatley had never advanced to a championship final until this year. The Patriots also reached the semifinal round before in 2017 and 2018. ... Woodlawn handed Palestine-Wheatley one of its worst losses of the season March 23 when the Bears run-ruled their way to a 12-1 rout. ... Whitson's group won their conference a year ago before losing to Benton Harmony Grove 3-2 in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament. ... Jacob Hickman is batting .344 and has struck out 72 hitters this season.

WOODLAWN

CONFERENCE 2A-8

COACH Tommy Richardson

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 19 (defeated Dumas 19-0 on Feb. 27)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 11 (lost to Mountain Home 13-2 on March 23)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Spring Hill 9-5 (regional first round), def. Murfreesboro 19-5 (regional semifinal), def. Rison 10-0 (regional final), def. Buffalo Island Central 12-1 (state first round), def. Mansfield 17-5 (state second round), def. Cedar Ridge 10-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Woodlawn has won its past 20 games since dropping a 13-2 decision to Mountain Home on March 23. ... Today's final appearance is the 12th for the Bears since the 2007 season. They've won eight state titles, including five since 2016. ... Austin Howard is undefeated on the mound, putting together a 13-0 record in nearly 60 innings of work. ... Multiple players have more than 30 hits on the season, including 38 each from Garrett Weatherford and Jayden Wilmoth.

SOCCER

CLASS 4A GIRLS

JOE T. ROBINSON (16-4) VS. HARDING ACADEMY (18-0)

GAME TIME 10 a.m.

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

JOE T. ROBINSON

CONFERENCE 4A-North

COACH Todd Eskola

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 10 (defeated LISA Academy West 10-0 on April 5)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 3 (lost to Mount St. Mary 3-0 on March 3, lost to Harding Academy 3-0 on April 17)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Hope 7-0 (state first round), def. Dardanelle 3-0 (state second round), def. Brookland 2-0 (state semifinal)

HARDING ACADEMY

CONFERENCE 4A-North

COACH Angie Harlow

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 11 (defeated Mena 11-0 on May 11)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT None

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Mena 11-0 (state first round), def. Shiloh Christian 6-0 (state second round), def. Prairie Grove 7-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Harding Academy won the conference and had three victories over both Joe T. Robinson and Brookland. ... Two of the Lady Senators' losses were to Harding Academy. ... The Lady Wildcats have won two consecutive state championships, both in Class 3A. ... All but one of Robinson's victories were shutouts. Harding Academy has also held opponents without a goal 14 times.

CLASS 6A BOYS

CONWAY (19-3) VS. SPRINGDALE (12-2-3)

GAME TIME noon

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

CONWAY

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

COACH Matthew Page

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 7 (defeated Warren 7-0 on March 7)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 2 (lost to Fayetteville 4-2 on Feb. 23, lost to Russellville 5-3 on Feb. 28)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Rogers 4-3 (state second round), def Springdale Har-Ber 1-0 (state semifinal)

SPRINGDALE

CONFERENCE 6A-West

COACH D.J. Beeler

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 9 (defeated Harrison 10-1 on Feb. 21, defeated Clarksville 10-1 on March 14)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 3 (lost to Bentonville 4-1 on April 21)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Little Rock Central 2-0 (state first round), def. Little Rock Catholic 2-1 (state second round), def. Fayetteville 2-1 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Springdale won championships in the state's highest classification in 2019 and 2021. ... Conway started the season 0-2 but has won 17 of its past 18 matches... Junior Jonathan Calderon has scored at least one goal in all three of Springdale's state tournament games. ... The Wampus Cats beat Fort Smith Northside 3-1 in last year's championship final. In 2021, Springdale beat Conway 4-1 in the title match.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE (16-1) VS. CAC (10-3-1)

GAME TIME 2 p.m.

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE

CONFERENCE 3A-East

COACH Duke Ophof

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 12 (defeated Hermitage 12-0 on April 17)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 3 (lost to Mount St. Mary 5-2 on March 6)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Thaden 6-0 (state first round), def. Danville 11-0 (state second round), def. Life Way Christian 7-2 (state semifinal)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN

CONFERENCE 3A-East

COACH Riley Sullivan

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 13 (defeated Lake Village 13-0 on May 2)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 4 (lost 4-0 to Episcopal Collegiate on April 4)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Decatur 4-0 (state first round), def. Cossatot River 7-0 (state second round), def. Green Forest 6-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY Episcopal Collegiate has won the previous two meetings -- 4-0 on April 4 and 4-3 on April 25. ... Central Arkansas Christian lost its first two matches of the season but have notched its past 10 victories by holding teams without a goal. ... Samantha De Luca has scored eight goals in Episcopal Collegiate's three playoff matches. ... The Lady Mustangs have won nine state soccer titles.

CLASS 5A BOYS

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE (18-2-2) VS. RUSSELLVILLE (22-2-2)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

HOT SPRING LAKESIDE

CONFERENCE 5A-South

COACH Craig Moses

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 9 (defeated Texarkana 10-1 on Feb. 28)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 2 (lost to Lake Hamilton 2-0 on March 14)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Maumelle 4-0 (state first round), def. Valley View 3-0 (state second round), def. Van Buren 2-1 (state semifinal)

RUSSELLVILLE

CONFERENCE 5A-West

COACH Jared Fuller

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 8 (defeated Alma 8-0 on April 21, defeated Harrison 8-0 on May 2)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 1 (lost to De Queen 1-0 on March 4 also lost to Rogers on penalty kicks)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Batesville 5-0 (state first round), def. Lake Hamilton 6-2 (state second round), def. Hot Springs 2-0 (state semifinal)

NOTEWORTHY

Russellville hasn't lost since a 1-0 setback to De Queen on March 4. Lakeside was last beaten on April 25 in a 2-1 loss to Sheridan. ... The Cyclones knocked off Van Buren 4-0 in the championship match in 2022. ... The Rams avenged both of their losses this season. They beat Sheridan 2-0 after losing to the Yellowjackets in a prior match, and they rebounded from a 2-0 loss to Lake Hamilton on March 14 by beating them 3-0 three days later. ... Lakeside lost to Little Rock Christian in the second round last season.