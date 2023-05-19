Owen Burns, 13, of Alpena Township, Mich., was praised by police after using a slingshot to save his 8-year-old sister from an attempted kidnapping in their yard, saying he was "freaking out" and simply reached for something that could stop the attack, striking the assailant in the head and chest and letting her escape.

Mary Walton, 15, a sophomore at Glendale High in Springfield, Mo., will be allowed to return to school after a three-day suspension for improper use of an electronic device in videotaping a teacher repeatedly using a racial slur, while the teacher has resigned.

Jenna Barbee, a fifth grade teacher at Winding Waters K-8 in Brooksville, Fla., chose Disney's "Strange World" to give students a "brain break" during standardized testing, but the movie's gay character led a School Board member to report her to state officials, and she said the political climate made her decide to resign.

Amy Messer, a New Hampshire judge, ordered a teenager to write a 3,000-word essay on "the impact of racism and racist speech on society" after she found he violated the state's civil-rights act by carving racially offensive graffiti in a school bathroom.

James Sullivan, former chair of a Connecticut energy co-op's board and estranged husband of a California congresswoman, got six months in prison for using public funds to pay for trips to the Kentucky Derby and a luxury golf resort.

Ameen Hurst, 18, a murder suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison by cutting a hole in a fence, was recaptured after he was found with family members, with his accomplice previously found dressed as a woman.

James Sims, a former suburban St. Louis police officer, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault, accused of handcuffing a man so Sims' brother could beat him.

Dustin Passarelli of Indiana could get up to 65 years in prison for the road-rage shooting death of a Muslim man, with witnesses testifying he hurled ethnic and religious insults including "Go back to your country" before opening fire.

Theresa Balboa of Houston was sentenced to 52 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the death of her boyfriend's 5-year-old son, whose body she kept in the bathtub and then a storage unit before it was discovered in an East Texas hotel.