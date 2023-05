Joanna Huff, 18, is the class of 2023 valedictorian at North Little Rock High School.

Revell Hogan, 17, is the class salutatorian.

Huff plans to attend Harding University in Searcy where she will study elementary education and theology. Her parents are Phillip and Joy Huff.

Hogan, whose parents are McCall and Kerri Hogan, plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in preparation for a career in interior architecture and design.