Let’s eat!: Hut! Hut! Hut!

Cowabunga, dude! Come celebrate the opening of Bentonville’s new Pizza Hut, and you could be one of the lucky few to save some dough.

A lot of dough, actually.

Although the pizzeria’s doors officially opened at 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. on May 3, a grand opening event will take place today and will include a giveaway of free pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line, according to a press release from the restaurant.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Bentonville,” said Randy Bates, vice president of marketing for Flynn Restaurant Group. “We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Benton County.”

Medusa Bar & Grill

Springdale has a new bar and grill style restaurant.

Medusa Bar & Grill officially opened at 709 W. Emma Ave.on May 8, according to their Facebook page.

A social media post by the restaurant summarizes their food as steak, seafood, south of the border and American classics.

Medusa Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to their Facebook page.

Word Coffee

A new coffee shop is set to open in Fayetteville later this year.

Word Coffee will move into the space that was formerly occupied by Friendly Liquor at 816 N. College Ave., owner Giovanni Roberts confirmed.

“Me and my family came to Fayetteville and fell in love with the city and its people. We knew this is where we wanted our roots to spread as our family grows,” Roberts said. “We have Louisiana origins and hope to share some of that experience in our love for coffee and pastries. We have over 10 years of coffee experience in various capacities, and this has pushed us to strive for a living wage and want everyone involved in our shop to feel valued: the staff, the customers, and even the farmers who grew the coffee.”

The coffee shop currently projects a fall opening, possibly in August or September.

Check out their website at wordnwa.com.

Trash Creamery

Frozen treat shop Trash Creamery is setting up a new store at 312 S. First St. in downtown Rogers. Permits were filed with the health department in April for the ice cream shop’s second location, with their first currently operating in Bentonville.

If you have never had the chance to stop in, the shop’s Facebook page describes it as a 1980s themed treat shop with righteously rad ice cream where customers can play mixologist.

Nothing yet on an opening date but check back in the coming weeks as we get more information.

According to their website, summer operating hours at the Bentonville location are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

And some things you may have missed…

Pieology Closes

Pieology, a pizza restaurant in Fayetteville, has permanently closed its doors, according to a sign posted recently at the shop’s former location of 1777 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Only a sign advertising the empty space remains now.

The pizzeria chain still operates more than 100 restaurants around the country, mostly on the East and West coasts.

Market Kids Day

Rogers Local Food Market will host Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, including kid-friendly activities like a scavenger hunt, veggie tasting and more, according to a release.

Kids Day is hosted in partnership with UAMS and Apple Seeds, and kids will receive vouchers to shop with so they can experience buying fresh, local food for themselves.

The Rogers Local Food Market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We’ll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email bcollins@nwaonline.com .