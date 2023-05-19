LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game 2

Pregame

Arkansas has a chance to clinch an SEC championship tonight.

The easiest route is a win. There are also some scenarios that involve Florida and LSU losing. The Razorbacks could also clinch the SEC West without clinching overall.

We'll keep an eye on things.

Brady Tygart is on the mound for Arkansas tonight and will have a pitch count of around 60. The Razorbacks will start the same lineup as last night.

Devin Futrell, a left-hander, will pitch for the Commodores. He is the only healthy pitcher from Vanderbilt's typical three-man rotation.

It is cloudy and overcast in Nashville, and there is a chance of rain tonight.