Adison Halbert, 17, is the class of 2023 valedictorian at Little Rock Christian Academy.

Jenna Molleston, 18, is the salutatorian of the class.

Halbert, whose parents are Shea and Ricky Halbert, plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to study psychology with a pre-med focus.

Molleston also plans to attend the University of Arkansas where she intends to major in biology. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Jeff Molleston.