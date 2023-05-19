Man found shot to death in Pine Bluff on Thursday

A 44-year-old man was found shot to death late Thursday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Elm Street at just before 11:30 p.m. because a vehicle was sitting in the roadway. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck facing north on Elm Street. Sitting inside in the driver's seat was a man who, police said, had suffered several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

The man's name was not immediately available on Friday because the man's next of kin had not been found and notified.

There was no one else in or around the vehicle when officers arrived, police stated in a press release. The release also stated that they did not know the motive for the shooting or have any suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's ninth homicide this year.