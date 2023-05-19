MLB Best Bets: Celebrating the Return of Jose Altuve to the Astros

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros host the last-place Oakland Athletics and everything about it points to the Astros as the rightful heavy favorites.

Houstons run differential is +31. Oaklands is -161.

Houston is on a four-game win streak looking to make it five at home tonight.

Houstons starter, Brandon Bielak, has an ERA of 3.29. Oaklands starter, lefty Ken Waldichuk, has an ERA of 7.02

Houston boasts star players such as Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. Perhaps most importantly, Jose Altuve makes his season debut tonight, back in action after suffering an injury during the World Baseball Classic. Altuve dominates southpaws, and will return to the leadoff spot. In 2022, the second baseman hit .340 with 10 homers, 21 RBIs and an OPS of 1.086 vs. left-handed pitching. Hell be expected to start the hit parade for Houston, and Im considering a fun bet that pays +120 for Altuve to go over 2.5 hits, runs or RBIs.

Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

Oakland has Brent Rooker. End of list.

Houston has won 23 of the last 38 matchups between these two teams. Houston has also covered the run line in six of the last seven matchups.

So, yes. We will take Houston to win this and cover the run line at -118.

Once again, I am also interested in the value for over for this game at +100.

The Astros have scored 81 runs in the seventh inning or later this season, which is second only to the Dodgers. Whats even better? They are matching up with the Oakland bullpen that has allowed the most runs in the league with an ERA of 6.62.

The Bet: Astros -125 | Over 9.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.