OHIO VALLEY

Morehead State 12, UALR 8

An early advantage for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock wouldn't hold as Morehead State battered Trojan starter Jackson Wells and took a series-opening victory Thursday night at Allen Field in Morehead, Ky.

Ty Rhoades hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Nico Baumbach added a solo shot for UALR (30-20, 14-7 Ohio Valley Conference) in the third to put the Trojans up 3-1. But the Eagles would retake the lead in the bottom of the fourth, and after the Trojans tied things at four apiece in the fifth, Chase Vinson's three-run home run in the bottom half broke things open, giving Morehead State (33-19, 15-7) an 8-5 lead.

Wells (6-4) lasted 4 innings while surrendering 6 runs on 5 hits with 5 walks.