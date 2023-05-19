Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Musselman offers 2 in-state '26 prospects

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:57 p.m.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is shown during a practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman has extended offers to two in-state 2026 prospects.

Maumelle guard Jacob Lanier and Little Rock Christian guard JJ Andrews picked up offers from the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon. 

Lanier (6-5, 170 pounds) also has scholarship offers from Texas Tech, California, Arizona State, TCU, Ole Miss and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. 

He was named the Nike EYBL Offensive Player of Session 2 in Phoenix after averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3 steals per game. He played for the 15-under LivOn Basketball Club based in Louisiana.

Lanier also shot 50% from the field and 35.7% beyond the three-point line.

He was the only freshman named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen Team after averaging 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hornets. Lanier shot 41% from two-point range, 31.7% behind the three-point line and 73.5% at the free throw line.

Andrews (6-4, 190) also had offers from Missouri, Ole Miss and UAPB. He averaged 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game to help the Warriors to the Class 4A title as a freshman.

The left-handed Andrews averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while playing for the 14-under Bradley Beal Elite program last year. 

He is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, and is shooting 59.3% from the field, 45.5% from deep and 75.6% at the free throw line for the 15-under Bradley Beal squad this spring. 

Andrews is the son of former Arkansas offensive line great and NFL two-time Pro Bowl selection Shawn Andrews and Janetta Andrews, who played basketball at Western Carolina.

