



Veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour became the most prominent CNN journalist to publicly criticize her network for airing last week's town hall with former President Donald Trump. Amanpour told a group of graduating students at Columbia University's graduate school of journalism Wednesday that she would have "dropped the mic at 'nasty person,'" a reference to when Trump lobbed that insult at moderator Kaitlan Collins. CNN was criticized for hosting Trump at a live event in New Hampshire. CNN Chairman Chris Licht has defended the event as newsworthy and important, and Amanpour said she had a "robust discussion" with him about it. Everyone knows Trump tries to seize the stage and dominate at such events, said Amanpour, CNN's chief international correspondent, who has worked at the network for 40 years. "No matter how much flak the moderator tries to aim at the incoming, it doesn't work," she said. Perhaps today's journalism leaders should learn from those in the 1950s who refused to give Sen. Joseph McCarthy attention "unless his foul lies, his witch hunts and his rants" reached the basic level for evidence allowed in a courtroom, she said. "Maybe less is more," she said. "Maybe live is not always right." Amanpour criticized the town hall's audience, chosen because they were Republicans or independents who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary. And citing the precedents of previous candidate debates and forums, CNN should have insisted "that our invited guests behave themselves -- no hooting, no hollering, no jeering, no cheering." Amanpour added, "I can only hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered, that you believe that we can survive and rebuild that trust."

CNN said Kaitlan Collins will host a new hourlong show at the center of the prime-time lineup, filling a slot left vacant since the firing of Chris Cuomo and as the network's ratings are at a low ebb. Collins will begin regularly hosting the 8 p.m. show next month, the network said. The former White House correspondent moderated CNN's recent town hall with former President Donald Trump, but was generally held blameless for criticism the event received. "She is a smart and gifted journalist who we've all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable," CNN Chairman Chris Licht said in a memo to staff members. "She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers -- and as everyone who's worked with her knows -- breaks a lot of news."





Journalist Kaitlan Collins poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)





