Naturals bang out 14 hits in 10-5 win

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas put together a big inning to climb out of an early hole en route to a 10-5 win over Springfield on Thursday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals scored five runs to turn a 4-3 deficit to an 8-4 advantage and bounced back from Wednesday night's 11-2 loss.

Jorge Bonifaco, Parker Bates and Jake Means all had RBI singles. Morgan McCullough added a sacrifice fly and an RBI, while catcher Luca Tresh chipped in with a run-scoring groundout contributing to a five-run fifth. That all came against Cardinals pitcher Ryan Shreve, who relieved Springfield starter Logan Gragg, a Northwest Arkansas product from Prairie Grove.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said he was no question happier after the win.

"A little cleaner tonight [Thursday] and in the fifth [inning] I thought we had one of our better offensive showings," Shields said. "It was good to see. We were moving around and getting big hits. It was good to see and it was good to get [Anthony] Veneziano the win. A good bounce-back from a shaky night. We swung the bats well, played good defense, turned three double plays and really got good pitching. We gave up three home runs. It was a good win."

Tresh gave Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead with a solo home run, his fifth of the season, in the bottom of the second. But right fielder Justin Toerner countered with a two-run shot in the top of the third to give the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage.

Mike Antico singled, stole second and third, then scored on Pedro Pages' sacrifice fly to give Springfield a 3-1 lead. Chandler Redmond followed with another solo shot, his 13th of the season, to push the Springfield lead to 4-1.

The Naturals roared back though with two in the bottom of the third to get within 4-3. Peyton Wilson and Jorge Bonifacio each had run-scoring singles.

Wilson went 3 for 4, drove in a run and scored twice. Bonifacio and McCullough added two hits each. Bonifacio, Tresh and Bates drove in two runs eacch.

Gragg picked up a no-decision as he allowed three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Anthony Veneziano (5-1) became the first five-game winner in the Texas League. He also entered the night leading the league with 371/3 innings and a league-leading 1.45 ERA. He allowed four runs on five hits over five innings. Veneziano struck out five and walked one.

Gragg was drafted in the eighth round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. He went 17-2 in two seasons at Connors State before going to Oklahoma State.

Naturally Speaking: Naturals infielder Robbie Glendinning was traded to the Baltimore Orioles organization, Northwest Arkansas announced on Thursday. He's hitting .242 with 2 home runs and 16 RBI in 26 games for the Naturals this season. This is his third season in Class AA, hitting .252 with 19 homers and 76 RBI in 118 games for Northwest Arkansas in 2022. The 27-year-old infielder played for Australia in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.