TENNIS

Nadal to miss French Open

For months, Rafael Nadal waited for his body to heal. Waited to be able to push himself around a court at full speed, with full energy, of the sort that has carried him to a record 14 titles at the French Open and a total of 22 at all Grand Slam tournaments. He finally acknowledged Thursday it wasn't going to happen in time for Roland Garros, where play begins in 10 days -- and, while he's not exactly sure when he will be fully recovered from a lingering hip injury, Nadal said he expects to return to action at some point and probably wrap up his career in 2024. Speaking at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, the 36-year-old Nadal announced he will miss the clay-court French Open for the first time since making his debut -- and, naturally, claiming the trophy -- there in 2005. He also spoke about his future in a sport that he and Big Three rivals Roger Federer, who retired last year, and Novak Djokovic have ruled for decades. He did not offer a date for his return to the tennis tour, but said it is likely to take months.

Medvedev moves on

Daniil Medvedev's clay-court game keeps improving. First came a run to the French Open quarterfinals in 2021. Then an appearance in the fourth round at Roland Garros a year ago. Now, the third-ranked Russian is making big strides at the Italian Open. Medvedev beat German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals in Rome after losing his opener in his three previous appearances at the Foro Italico. On an overcast day, Medvedev controlled play with his flat groundstrokes and big first serve to the end the run of Hanfmann, who upset Monte Carlo Masters champion Andrey Rublev in the previous round after also taking out ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz. Medvedev has dropped only one set in four matches. His semifinal opponent will be Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four in Rome for the third time. Last year, Tsitsipas lost the final to Novak Djokovic.

MOTOR SPORTS

Grand Prix race canceled

This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy has been canceled because of deadly floods in the region. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services, after consulting with Italian political figures. Drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen gave their backing, and Ferrari said the team supported the decision to call off its home race. At least nine people have died in the flooding and 10,000 more have been evacuated, while electricity supplies and cell phone networks have been severely affected. Thousands of fans were expected at the circuit for practice sessions ahead of the race, adding more load to an already stretched transport system. Formula One personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. Some residents of Imola, Italy, where the track is located, were warned to move to higher floors of their homes. The Santerno River runs right next to the track.

SOCCER

MLS to add San Diego

Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025. The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado. The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future. The team will play at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last year. The stadium is also home to the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League and the university's football team. Mansour, who is based in London, is worth an estimated $3.6 billion. He is founder of Man Capital, an investment management firm which owns Right to Dream, an organization that helps identify and develop talented soccer players internationally. Mansour is also majority owner of a Danish soccer club.

FOOTBALL

Sale vote delayed

The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family to a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review and will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting, the league said Thursday. Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, confirmed on a conference call with reporters that the approval vote will come later. Team owners will receive an update on the process at their previously scheduled meetings in Minnesota, but no action will be taken. The sale agreement was finalized last Friday. NFL staff and finance committee members will continue to review the details in the meantime. The deal must be approved by three-quarters of the league (at least 24 of 32 owners) and satisfy other customary closing conditions.

RODEO

Eight-time champion dies

Larry Mahan, an eight-time rodeo world champion and swashbuckling showman who was once called "rodeo's first matinee idol," and who brokered that reputation into side careers as a Hollywood actor, a country singer and a purveyor of must-have cowboy boots, died May 7 at his home in Valley View, Texas. He was 79. Bobby Steiner, a friend and a fellow member of the National Rodeo Hall of Fame, said the cause was bone cancer. Even without his oft-noted rock-star swagger, Mahan would have qualified as a titan of the sport. Competing in bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, he won six World All-Around Cowboy championships in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, including five in a row from 1966 to 1970. He added another in 1973, and he also won world bull-riding championships in 1965 and 1967.

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Nadal has pulled out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and says that he expects 2024 to be his last year on the tennis tour. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)



Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during a press conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 18, 2023. Nadal announced that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

