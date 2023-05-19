100 years ago

May 19, 1923

Acting on a tip received late yesterday, James A. Pitcock, captain of detectives, and Detective Sergeants Martin and Wilson seized 65 quarts of bottled-in-bond Scotch whiskey. They arrested John A. Simpson and C. H. Nelson, who claimed ownership. Both are in jail. Their Columbia roadster also is held. The officers went to the room of the pair at the Victoria hotel, 810½ Main street, where they arrested the men and seized three and a half quarts of liquor. One of the two held a conversation with the proprietor of the hotel which Officer Martin overheard. This caused them to hold the automobile, which was parked near the hotel on Main street. At headquarters, they searched the car, but it required more than 30 minutes to find the cargo, so well was it hidden. A special compartment under the seat contained the 62 quarts.

50 years ago

May 19, 1973

Alderman Art Eastham, 47, of North Little Rock, called a news conference Friday morning and confirmed that Mayor Robert L. Rosamond had hit him twice in the face at City Hall Thursday afternoon, knocking him to the floor. However, Eastham said he wouldn't take any legal action against Rosamond for hitting him. Rosamond still wouldn't comment. Thursday night, Eastham wouldn't confirm or deny reports Rosamond had hit him, but Friday, he called the news conference at his Art's Continental Warehouse at 4308 MacArthur Drive to recount the incident. He said he had decided the press and the public had a right to know about it and that he regretted it had happened.

25 years ago

May 19, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Until liquor vendors, particularly nightclub owners, begin thinking "more with our brains than our pocketbooks," under-age drinking will continue to be a problem in this college town, a local club owner said Monday night. Competition and fear of lost customers get minors in the door at local clubs, said Brice Curry, an owner of the popular Planet Rock. But it's what happens after their legal admittance that's the problem. State law allows 18-year-olds inside establishments with liquor licenses if the businesses also serve food. Several Fayetteville nightclubs and liquor stores have been under close scrutiny in recent weeks by police for illegal alcohol sales to minors.

10 years ago

May 19, 2013

MELBOURNE -- Melbourne cattle farmer Hayden Wyatt has watched his herd more closely since someone stole 140 cows and calves from him and his partner a year and a half ago. Wyatt, who is also the chief executive officer of an Izard County bank, has moved his cattle from an Independence County farm to his home farm. He's tagged his animals and keeps a detailed inventory with descriptions of each one. He also checks his fencing to ensure that there are no breaks or cuts, and he's talked with neighbors to see if they've seen any suspicious vehicles driving around his farm. It may sound paranoid, he admits, but the experience of losing cattle has made him cautious.