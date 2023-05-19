Over $500,000 from tornado-relief fund to go to organizations, individuals, Little Rock mayor says

Approximately $510,000 in donations the city of Little Rock collected in the aftermath of the March 31 tornado that struck the metro area will be distributed to organizations as well as impacted residents, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced at a news conference on Friday.

Roughly $200,000 will be distributed to a list of organizations that includes Immanuel Baptist Church, Goodwill, the American Red Cross, Calvary Baptist Church, United Way and The Van, according to Scott.

Groups receiving funding will have to sign a memorandum of understanding to ensure the money is spent on tornado recovery efforts, not administrative expenses, Scott said.

The remaining $310,000 will be distributed to affected residents with the help of a third-party contractor, he said.

