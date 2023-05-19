Sections
Person of interest ID’d in homicide

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:16 a.m.

White County authorities on Thursday identified a man who they said is a "person of interest" in a double homicide near Searcy earlier this month.

The man was arrested May 10 on charges unrelated to the May 2 killing of Christopher Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, a Thursday Facebook post from the agency said. It said authorities submitted a large quantity of physical evidence in the case to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and were awaiting results.

The May 10 arrest, in Faulkner County, stemmed from an April 10 incident where authorities say the man shot at a person and a residence in Judsonia.

He was also on parole and has had his parole revoked, police said. He was being held in the White County jail Thursday, an online inmate roster showed. He was scheduled to appear in the White County Circuit Court on the morning of June 6.

Print Headline: Person of interest ID’d in homicide

