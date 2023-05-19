Pulaski Academy names top of class

Mariam Parray, 17 , is the class of 2023 valedictorian at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.

Maylee Rollins, 18, is the salutatorian of the class.

Parray has been named a Jefferson Scholar to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The daughter of Tariq Parray and Sameera Farooqi, she plans to pursue a career in either medicine or law.

Rollins intends to enroll in the John Martinson Honors College at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., in preparation for a career as a public policy analyst for a nonprofit organization. Her parents are Brett and Wendy Rollins.