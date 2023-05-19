R&B singer Fantasia sets Sept. 30 Simmons Bank Arena concert

R&B singer Fantasia headlines with “special guest” Joe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $63-$254 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. May 26 via Ticketmaster.com.

Fantasia won the third season of “American Idol” in 2004, the same year she released her debut album “Free Yourself” and became the first performer to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her first single, "I Believe." Her eponymous 2006 second album featured the No. 1 R&B single "When I See U." She released her third album, “Back to Me,” in 2010; her fourth “Side Effects of You,” in 2013; and her fifth, “The Definition Of...,” in 2016.

She released a New York Times bestselling memoir, “Life Is Not a Fairytale,” in 2006; the following year she starred as herself in the Lifetime movie of the same name. In 2007, she landed the role of Celie in Broadway's “The Color Purple” and is reprising the role in Blitz Bazawule’s “Color Purple” movie, slated for release later this year.

She returned to Broadway in 2013 as the first celebrity engagement in “After Midnight,” a dance-focused musical that celebrated the Cotton Club during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and ’30s, returning for a second run in May 2014.



