School District postpones Bentonville High graduation until Saturday due to weather

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville School District has decided to reschedule Bentonville High School's commencement ceremony from Friday night to Saturday afternoon due to weather conditions.

The district announced the plan Friday morning.

Bentonville High's graduation is now set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium, according to a Facebook post by the district.

Bentonville West High School's graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wolverine Stadium, as originally planned.

Meanwhile, the Fort Smith School District has decided to delay until 3 p.m. Friday its decision on a possible venue change for Northside High School's graduation ceremony. Administrators had previously planned to announce their decision at 9 a.m. Friday, but opted to continue to monitor the weather a little longer before making a decision, according to a district Facebook post.