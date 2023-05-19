Six board members resign amid Walton Arts Center decision to decline hosting drag performances for youth

FAYETTEVILLE -- At least six members of the Walton Arts Center board resigned Friday amid a decision to prohibit drag performances for minors during this year's pride festival to be held June 24.

Northwest Arkansas Equality, the nonprofit that organizes the Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade, on May 10 released a statement saying it would move the event's youth zone to the Fayetteville Town Center, and that no pride events would happen at the Walton Arts Center this year.

The Walton Arts Center leadership had declined to host any drag performances in which minors would be allowed to attend.

The Walton Arts Center board held a meeting Thursday in which the decision was discussed, but not voted on. On Friday, board member Casey Hamaker said in an email that she and five other members resigned. The other board members are Anne O'Leary-Kelly, Jody Dilday, Mervin Jebaraj, Cal Rose and Lia Uribe.

"After careful consideration, we are compelled by our consciences to make this decision," Hamaker said.

The Walton Arts Center board has 22 members, according to the city's website. The city appoints six members, the University of Arkansas appoints another six members and the remaining 11 members are appointed by the Walton Family Foundation.

In his resignation letter, Jebaraj said he could not, "in good conscience remain affiliated with an institution which refuses to acknowledge the harm it has caused to members of our community." He said Walton Arts Center President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Lane made a political decision to no longer permit age-appropriate drag performances without consulting the board.

"This decision by the CEO was not only misguided and insensitive, but also deeply hurtful and disrespectful to the LGBTQ community," Jebaraj said.

"The decision sent a clear message that the voices, lived experiences and identities of LGBTQ individuals are not valued."

The decision undermined the Walton Arts Center's mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, Jebaraj said.

The Walton Arts Center released a statement late Thursday saying, in part, that it had concerns over a policy to not allow parents into the youth zone.

Northwest Arkansas Equality was not reached immediately for comment Friday afternoon.

The center since 2018 had served as a venue for youth and family programming during the Pride event, including resource fairs, drag story time and drag shows for teens. It has partnered with the festival for nearly two decades.

In the statement released Thursday, the Walton Arts Center said it "regrets that our recent operational decision around hosting some NWA Equality Pride Youth Zone activities has upset and hurt many in the community, which was not our intention."

The center reiterated a previous statement saying it recognizes drag as a performance medium that it presents on its stages regularly, which will not change. It asked NWA Equality if it could host the youth zone without drag performances for minors. When NWA Equality said no, the center requested the drag performances be moved to a different venue and offered to pay the costs to book the performances elsewhere, according to the statement.

The Walton Arts Center said it had concerns over safety with hosting drag performances for minors because of divisive and dangerous national political rhetoric, although it recognized safety is a concern NWA Equality and the community it serves, "regrettably have to deal with on a daily basis."

"Our concern was not simply around the physical safety surrounding these events, but the policy to not allow parents, guardians and caregivers into the Youth Zone," the statement says.

"We are equally concerned about how these events might be used in a political context particularly to further attacks against the LGBTQIA+ community, or to undermine the arts education work or overall operation of Walton Arts Center for the entire NWA community."