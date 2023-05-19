State projects revenue surplus of $1 billion at end of fiscal 2023, $423 million surplus at end of fiscal 2024

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration is now projecting a general revenue surplus of $1.035 billion at the end of the current fiscal year 2023 and a $423 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal year 2024.

These projections are in the finance department's revised general revenue forecast dated Wednesday for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025 and would fully fund the state's general revenue budgets in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024.

"In general, we still see [fiscal year] 2024 as a transition year showing negative numbers year from year to year from 2023 down to 2024 and then lift off to normal growth in [fiscal year] 2025," John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, told the Legislative Council on Friday.

The projections factor in the tax cuts enacted during the 2023 regular session that adjourned May 1, he said.

Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther wrote in the department's revised general revenue forecast that "We have provided a conservative revenue forecast recognizing the growth opportunities and risk profile."

Collectively, Arkansas will experience slower growth over fiscal year 2024 in the aftermath of historic gains that included the effects of high inflation, he said. Growth will slow to long-run trend averages by fiscal 2025 for income and inflation, but remain at below-average job growth until borrowing costs are normalized to long-term policy targets of the Federal Reserve, Walther said.

During the 2022 fiscal session, the Legislature and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a $6.02 billion general revenue budget in fiscal 2023 — up by $175.1 million over fiscal year 2022's general revenue budget — with most of the increase going to the public schools and human service programs.

On Nov. 10, the finance department previously projected a $598.1 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023.

During the 2023 regular session, the Legislature and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $6.2 billion general revenue budget that represents a $177.7 million increase over fiscal year 2023's general revenue budget with most of the increased general revenues allocated to education and corrections programs.



