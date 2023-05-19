Super Quiz: E???E

1. To remove something written by rubbing.

2. To run away with a lover to get married.

3. In golf, a score of two strokes under par on a hole.

4. To expel a person from his or her native land.

5. The best or most skilled members of a group.

6. Strange and mysterious, sometimes frightening.

7. To escape the perception, understanding or grasp of.

8. To happen after something else, often as a result of it.

9. To bring a particular emotion, idea or memory into your mind.

ANSWERS

1. Erase

2. Elope

3. Eagle

4. Exile

5. Elite

6. Eerie

7. Elude

8. Ensue

9. Emote