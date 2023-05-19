Super Quiz: E???E

1. To remove something written by rubbing.
2. To run away with a lover to get married.
3. In golf, a score of two strokes under par on a hole.
4. To expel a person from his or her native land.
5. The best or most skilled members of a group.
6. Strange and mysterious, sometimes frightening.
7. To escape the perception, understanding or grasp of.
8. To happen after something else, often as a result of it.
9. To bring a particular emotion, idea or memory into your mind.
ANSWERS
1. Erase
2. Elope
3. Eagle
4. Exile
5. Elite
6. Eerie
7. Elude
8. Ensue
9. Emote