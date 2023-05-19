Swift spectacular

"It's me, hi. I'm the problem."--from "Anti-Hero"

I'm not sure how to characterize the suit I wore two weeks ago in Nashville (chartreuse, perhaps, or mint green?), but my tie was undoubtedly and unabashedly pink.

If you've ever happened to see the Taylor Swift music video "Me!" you've seen the suit. Several guys (all younger, fitter and better dancers than me) are wearing it.

My youngest daughter was donned in the same suit T-Swift herself is sporting in that video. In fact, our whole family wardrobe for that May 5 evening was tailored to Taylor Swift.

I'm not a big concert-goer in general, and even less of a music reviewer. The reason I'm making an exception in this instance is because when it comes to pure fun, pure excitement, pure entertainment and pure amazement, it's hard to imagine anything outdoing, outshining or outsizing her Eras Tour event.

Nissan Stadium has an official capacity of 69,143, but Taylor Swift told the Friday night crowd that we'd just set the all-time attendance record at the stadium with more than 70,000 people in attendance.

That record lasted barely 24 hours. And was then broken again a little over 24 hours later, when she closed her three-day Nashville extravaganza on Sunday night before 71,000 shrieking Swifties.

Of course, breaking records is nothing new for Swift, who's been doing it her entire career. A few days ago, she became the first artist ever to occupy all Top 10 spots in the Billboard Hot 100. That's dominant, doubly so, in the same style of the Beatles, who famously locked down the Top Five spots in April 1964.

Until recently the youngest artist ever to receive a Grammy for Album of the Year (in 2009), Swift torched the trophy scene in 2022 by winning six American Music Awards (including Artist of the Year), three People's Choice Awards (including Album of the Year), the NSAI Nashville Songwriter of the Decade Award, three MTV Video Music Awards (including Video of the Year) and four Billboard Music Awards.

Whew, right? She also set records for which there aren't awards in 2022: such as her "Midnights" album's 785 million streams in the first week of release being the most ever globally, and also breaking the record for first-day global streams on Amazon and Apple Music.

Despite rumors of its demise, vinyl is still a robust industry, which has grown for 17 straight years and now outsells CDs. "Midnights" sold 575,000 copies in the U.S., setting a new record for single-week vinyl sales.

Nobody knows how the Beatles might have fared in the age of Spotify, but we know all too well how Taylor's doing, and it's utterly, inimitably amazing. On May 10, she set the record for biggest streaming day of any artist with 79.1 million streams. The next day, she broke her own record with 79.5 million streams.

Her numbers are huge, but the real Taylor Swift story isn't about statistics. Her popularity stems from her songwriting. Not only has she written or co-written every song in her discography, but she's also done so with lyrical genius and a stellar penchant for catchy turns of phrase. And she matches those lyrics with melodies and musical reinventions that cross genres, styles and tastes.

It's all on display in her Eras Tour, a 52-show stadium tour which features a published 44-song set representing each of her 10 album "eras," plus two surprise acoustic songs for each performance, which she doesn't repeat.

First, that's a lot of songs, but second, they're all good songs, and a lot of them are great songs (she's had 40 Top 10 hits and nine No. 1s).

And third, she nails them. Some artists sound a lot different live in concert. Swift sounds the same, maybe even better. Her spectacular stage show was produced as if money were no object (it likely wasn't), with an incredible big screen and fire and pyrotechnics and lights and choreography and nifty light-synced bracelets for every attendee.

But there was also sheer, endearing simplicity during the surprise songs when it was just Taylor accompanied by her guitar and piano. Her voice, her words, her music--how it began, and the foundation for all that followed.

Fellow Swifties know what I'm talking about. From the start, Taylor Swift has focused on direct connections with her fans, many of whom admittedly are young women. But listen closely to her lyrics (I sometimes have to go read to make sure I'm hearing right) and they're conversational and coupleted, poetic and powerful; descriptive and dramatic, funny and philosophical.

From "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" to "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off" to "All is Well" and "Anti-Hero," she has a knack for setting scenes and playing out scenarios expressively and exquisitely.

Starting with the first strains of "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince," we stood and sang and smiled for well over three hours. We got home late with hoarse voices and deaf ears, but also full hearts and high spirits.

I experienced something epic and extraordinary, and my memories are richer for it.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.