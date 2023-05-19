Teen faces manslaughter charge in Thursday night North Little Rock shooting

A teenager who lives about 70 miles south-southeast of North Little Rock faces a manslaughter charge in that city after, police said, he told them that he accidentally fatally shot another teen in the back on Thursday night.

Jimari Douglas, 17, of Yorktown in Lincoln County is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of Benjamin Redix, 18, of White Hall, police said.

According to a North Little Rock Police Department arrest report, Douglas called 911 just after 11 p.m. Thursday, saying he had accidentally shot Redix in the back.

Officers responded to the scene in the 5800 block of Lynch Drive, roughly 2 miles southwest of the Interstate 40 interchange with Interstate 440. The officers reported finding Redix lying in the roadway, bleeding from the chest and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Douglas was on the scene “running around stating ‘he is gone’” when police arrived, the report says.

Douglas said that he, Redix and another person had left a high school graduation event. Redix was driving them to North Little Rock in a sedan, a gold Toyota Avalon, to take a friend home, the report says.

Douglas told police that he was in the back seat with Redix's gun and was “stripping it down” when it accidentally went off, hitting Redix in the back, the report says.

Douglas told police that Redix pulled over, and Douglas got out of the vehicle, pulled Redix out, and began providing medical attention, the report says, adding that Douglas "immediately" called 911.