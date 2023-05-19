Sections
Texas League standings

Today at 2:15 a.m.

TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS

North Division

WLPct.GB

Arkansas (SEA)2313.639--

Tulsa (LAD)2214.6111

Wichita (MIN)1718.4865½

NW Arkansas (KC)1719.4726

Springfield (STL)1521.4178

South Division

WLPct.GB

Midland (OAK)1917.528--

San Antonio (SD)1917.528--

Frisco (TEX)1619.4572½

Corpus Christi (HOU)1620.4443

Amarillo (ARI)1521.4174

THURSday's Games

NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 5

Wichita 6, Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 4, Tulsa 1

Frisco 7, Amarillo 1

San Antonio 8, Midland 2

Today's Games

All times Central

San Antonio at Midland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

San Antonio at Midland, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 4:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 5:05 p.m.

