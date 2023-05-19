TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (SEA)2313.639--
Tulsa (LAD)2214.6111
Wichita (MIN)1718.4865½
NW Arkansas (KC)1719.4726
Springfield (STL)1521.4178
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (OAK)1917.528--
San Antonio (SD)1917.528--
Frisco (TEX)1619.4572½
Corpus Christi (HOU)1620.4443
Amarillo (ARI)1521.4174
THURSday's Games
NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 5
Wichita 6, Arkansas 2
Corpus Christi 4, Tulsa 1
Frisco 7, Amarillo 1
San Antonio 8, Midland 2
Today's Games
All times Central
San Antonio at Midland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
San Antonio at Midland, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 4:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 5:05 p.m.