Texas League Wind Surge 6, Travelers 2

Wind Surge 6, Travelers 2

The Arkansas Travelers allowed a run in four straight innings Thursday night to fall to the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Wichita scored twice in the third inning on an Anthony Prato two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas' Robbie Tenerowicz cut the lead in half in the fourth inning with his seventh home run.

Wichita scored once in each of its final four at-bats. In the fifth and eighth innings, Wichita hit solo home runs. In the sixth inning, David Banuelos drew a bases-loaded walk. And in the seventh inning, Jake Rucker drove in a run with a sacrifice-fly to score Prato.

Arkansas starter Ethan Lindow earned the loss, allowing 4 runs in 52/3 innings on 7 hits and 1 walk.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette