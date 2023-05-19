Tyson-tied chickens unfed, group says

An animal welfare group said Wednesday that a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals, allowing some of them to go without feed and water at times.

But Springdale-based Tyson says it cut ties with the farm in January after it uncovered animal welfare issues there on its own.

The group, Animal Outlook, said it had an investigator working undercover at Jannat Farm from August to November of last year observing as 150,000 birds were raised from chicks until they were ready for slaughter. In addition to seeing chickens go without feed for up to 52 hours, the group said it documented instances of physical abuse and filthy conditions at the farm.

The Associated Press could not immediately locate a contact at the farm itself. A spokesman for Tyson, denounced the conditions Animal Outlook documented in video and pictures shot at the farm and said the company ended its contract with the farm because it wasn't meeting Tyson's animal welfare standards.

"Since January 2023, no Tyson Foods birds have been placed on this farm and the farmer no longer has a contract to grow for Tyson Foods," spokesman Derek Burleson said.

Animal Outlook's Executive Director Cheryl Leahy said Tyson should have known about the abuse sooner because the farm had been raising chickens for the meat producer for at least seven years. The group filed a complaint with the local district attorney asking for a criminal investigation that was forwarded on to the state attorney general's office.

-- Associated Press

Dairy blaze traced to manure vacuum

DIMMITT, Texas -- A fire and explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas panhandle that injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was an accident that started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck cleaning part of the massive barn, according to state investigators.

A state fire marshal report of the April 10 fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm about 50 miles southwest of Amarillo did not determine what caused the engine fire, but found there was "no intentional act to cause a failure." The April 24 report said the investigation was closed.

The driver said he tried to put out the fire with two extinguishers but failed.

According to the Animal Welfare Institute, the number of cattle killed made the incident one of deadliest farm blazes recorded since it began tracking fires in 2013.

Arkansas Index flat, ends day at 760.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 760.80, down 0.49 points.

"Comments by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that he "can see the path that we can come to an agreement" spurred equities higher for a second consecutive day ahead of the monthly option expiration today as the information technology and communication services sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



