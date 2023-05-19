U.S., Japanese leaders laud cooperation





HIROSHIMA, Japan -- President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Thursday aiming to showcase the strength of their alliance ahead of a Group of Seven summit where leading democracies will tackle the challenges of Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea's ballistic nuclear threats and an increasingly forceful China.

Biden recalled that Kishida said during a January Washington visit that the world faced one of the "most complex" security environments in recent history.

"I couldn't agree with you more," Biden told the Japanese prime minister as they sat with their aides at a conference table. "When our countries stand together, we stand stronger and I believe the whole world is safer when we do."

Kishida noted that the global tensions had brought the U.S. and Japan closer together, that "the cooperation has evolved in leaps and bounds."

The Kishida family's home city of Hiroshima will host the gathering of major industrialized nations known at the G7. The setting of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb in 1945 during World War II, carries newfound resonance. Members of the G7, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union, are grappling with the territorial ambitions of Russia and China, two nuclear powers.

Security was tight in Hiroshima, with thousands of police deployed throughout the city. A small group of protesters was considerably outnumbered by police as they gathered Wednesday evening beside the ruins of the Atomic Peace Dome memorial, holding signs including one which read "No G7 Imperialist Summit!"

Biden is also appearing on the world stage while trying to manage a divide back in the U.S. on how to raise the government's debt limit. He opted to cut short what was supposed to be an eight-day trip to Asia, so he can return to Washington to try to avoid a potentially catastrophic default in June that could ripple across the global economy.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said there will be "discussions about the battlefield" in Ukraine and on the "state of play on sanctions and the steps that the G7 will collectively commit to on enforcement in particular."

Last year, Biden came to Tokyo to discuss Indo-Pacific strategy and launch a new trade framework for the region, with the U.S. president and Kishida engaging in an 85-minute tea ceremony and seafood dinner. The president's first stop in Japan on Thursday was to greet U.S. troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, before he headed to Hiroshima for talks with the Japanese prime minister.

Kishida was quick to call out the risks of Russian aggression in 2022, saying then, "Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow."

China has declared a limitless friendship with Russia, increasing trade in ways that blunted the ability of financial sanctions to constrain the war. But the U.S. and its allies say China has yet to ship military equipment to Russia, a sign that the friendship might have some boundaries.

Biden and Kishida also discussed economic matters. They addressed efforts to bolster supply chains for critical minerals, new partnerships between U.S. and Japanese companies and universities and efforts to promote renewable energy, according to a White House readout of the meeting.

Kishida had planned to discuss further strengthening of deterrence and response capability with Biden in the face of China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as confirming the importance of the Taiwan Strait for global peace and stability. China has said that self-governing Taiwan should come under its rule.

The U.S. and Japanese leaders also talked about ways to reinforce their three-way partnership with South Korea, which signed an agreement in April with the U.S. to strengthen their tools for deterring a nuclear attack by North Korea.

Kishida and Biden will hold a trilateral summit with South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the G7 summit. But Kishida is in a complicated position by discussing efforts to respond to nuclear threats by North Korea with Japan's history of also calling for a world free from nuclear arms, said Kan Kimura, a Kobe University professor and an expert on South Korea.

In the wake of World War II, Japan embraced pacifism. The atomic bomb scorched Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people and destroying most of the river delta city's buildings. But current conditions are testing Japan's pacifism and anti-nuclear weapon tradition.

"Of course, Kishida is walking a fine line," said Christopher Johnstone, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. "He recognizes the need for the nuclear umbrella, Japan's dependence on U.S. extended deterrence -- that that's more vital than ever, frankly, in the current security environment."

During the meeting in Hiroshima, Kishida hopes to highlight the risks of nuclear proliferation. The leaders today are scheduled to visit a memorial park that commemorates the 1945 atomic bombing.

North Korea's nuclear program and a spate of recent missile tests have crystalized fears of a potential attack. So have Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. China, meanwhile, is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

The leaders are due to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are squeezing families and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

There are outstanding issues between the U.S. and Japan. During his January meeting with Kishida, Biden brought up the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy officer deployed to Japan who last year was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to the negligent driving deaths of two Japanese citizens in May 2021, according to a senior administration official. Alkonis also agreed to pay the victims $1.65 million in restitution. His family is seeking his release, saying he was detained until he confessed.

The early return to Washington to deal with the debt limit means Biden will skip planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia, where he was to take part in a meeting of the so-called Quad partnership with leaders of Australia, India and Japan. The Papua New Guinea visit would have been the first to the Pacific Island country by a sitting U.S. president.

The White House said that Biden phoned the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, while traveling on Air Force One to "personally" convey the need to return to Washington. Biden invited Marape and other Pacific leaders to Washington later this year.

In a bit of dueling diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the leaders of the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for a two-day summit in the Chinese city of Xi'an starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, a host of other countries have been invited to take part in the G7. The G7 hopes to strengthen its members' ties with countries outside the world's richest industrialized nations, while shoring up support for efforts like isolating Russia.

Leaders from Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Korea are among those participating as guests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join by video link.

NEW ROUND OF SANCTIONS

The G7 nations, which officials said have reached new levels of cooperation more than a year into Russia's brutal war, were set to unveil a new round of sanctions against Moscow when the summit officially opens today, as well as announce that they would redouble their efforts to enforce existing sanctions meant to stifle Russia's war effort and punish those behind it, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the U.S. component of the actions would blacklist about 70 Russian and third-country entities involved in Russia's defense production, and sanction more than 300 individuals, entities, aircraft and vessels.

Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about the effectiveness of the financial penalties despite their breadth.

The U.S., for example, has frozen Russian Central Bank funds, restricted banks' access to SWIFT -- the dominant system for global financial transactions -- and sanctioned thousands of Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs and their families.

The Group of Seven nations collectively imposed a $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian oil and diesel last year, which the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday defended in a new progress report, stating that the cap has been successful in suppressing Russian oil revenue. Treasury cites Russian Ministry of Finance data showing that the Kremlin's oil revenue from January to March this year was more than 40% lower than last year.

The economic impact of sanctions depends largely on the extent to which a targeted country is able to circumvent them, according to a recent Congressional Research Service report. So for the past month, U.S. Treasury officials have traveled across Europe and Central Asia to press countries that still do business with the Kremlin to cut their financial ties.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak, Zeke Miller, Mari Yamaguchi, Adam Schreck and Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden, centre, sits with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, right, during a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023, ahead of the start of the G-7 Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden, center, holds an umbrella after disembarking from Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Biden is traveling to attend the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden walks down the the steps of Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Biden is traveling to attend the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)







President Joe Biden meets Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan, where the Group of Seven summit is being held. (AP/Susan Walsh)











