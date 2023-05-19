Vanderbilt rallies with 8-run inning, keeps Arkansas from crown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sixth-ranked Vanderbilt scored eight runs in the eighth inning to dash Arkansas’ hopes to clinch an SEC championship Friday night at Hawkins Field.

Troy LaNeve’s three-run home run on the first pitch by Arkansas reliever Parker Coil completed the comeback and gave the Commodores a 10-8 victory to tie the series. The teams are scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m.

The second-ranked Razorbacks (39-14, 20-9 SEC) will enter the final day of the regular season with a 1/2-game lead over LSU and a one-game lead over Florida in the SEC standings.

The Razorbacks can clinch the title with a victory Saturday or with losses by both Florida at Kentucky and LSU at Georgia. They can also clinch a share of the title if LSU loses.

Arkansas appeared on its way to clinching the outright title before the Commodores pelted three relief pitchers during a disastrous eighth inning. The inning included 5 hits, 2 walks and 1 hit batsman. John Bolton, the Razorbacks’ starting shortstop, was also knocked out of the game with an ankle injury after he collided with second baseman Peyton Holt on a pop up to shallow center field.

Five of the Commodores’ runs came against Arkansas freshman closer Gage Wood, who allowed 3 hits, walked 1 and hit 1 batter. Cody Adcock faced two batters and did not record an out, and Coil gave up the home run to LaNeve.

Vanderbilt (36-17, 18-11) had only three hits through the first seven innings against Arkansas right-handed starter Brady Tygart and left-handed reliever Zack Morris.

The Razorbacks appeared to be on cruise control until the meltdown in the eighth. Second baseman Peyton Holt scored on Bolton's two-out RBI single against Bryce Cunningham in the top of the eighth, but Arkansas stranded the bases loaded — an outcome that came back to hurt.

Holt had a career-high 4 RBI. He doubled off the 35-foot wall in left field to score Brady Slavens in the fourth inning and blasted a 3-run, 397-foot home run to left-center field in the sixth to give the Razorbacks a 7-2 lead.

Arkansas never trailed against Vanderbilt left-hander Devin Futrell. Jace Bohrofen hit a solo home run in the Razorbacks’ second at-bat and Caleb Cali and Slavens added RBI hits to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Futrell, who entered the game with a 2.93 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, allowed 7 runs, 9 hits and 1 walk, and struck out a season-high 8 during his 6-inning, 106-pitch start.

The Commodores pulled within 3-2 with back-to-back home runs by T.J. McKenzie and Enrique Bradfield in the third inning. Those were the only hits allowed by Tygart during his 62-pitch start on a pitch count. They are the only runs allowed by Tygart in 10 innings since returning from an elbow injury April 28.

Tygart retired the first eight batters he faced before McKenzie’s home run to left field. The sophomore allowed 2 runs and 2 hits, and struck out 7 without issuing a walk.

Morris pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Tygart between the fifth and seventh innings. Morris threw 26 of 42 pitches for strikes and struck out 6.

Bradfield robbed Kendall Diggs of a one-out home run in the ninth inning with a leaping catch at the center-field wall. Cali followed with a single to bring Slavens to the plate. He struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch by Vanderbilt closer Nick Maldonado, who recorded his seventh save.